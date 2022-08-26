Collecting rarer plants a great pastime

Most gardeners are probably familiar with one or more varieties of the Lachenalia. Broadly speaking L. aurea is the golden yellow one and L. pendula the red one. Lachenalia aloides has bi-coloured lemon/yellow flowers tipped green while L. quadricolour has a combination of red, green, yellow and maroon flowers with a purple pattern over the bright green leaves and stems. The collectors' gem is the miniature form L. bachmanii with its thin leaves on 15 centimetres tall stems bearing clusters of sweetly scented, bell-shaped, white flowers with red or brown spots on the lower petals. Quite a curiosity.