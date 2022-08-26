Collecting rarer plants a great pastime

It's such a joy to wander around a true plant collector's garden at any time of the year to see the many and varied accumulated plants and bulbs. Some collect only species, others cultivars while many, like myself, grow anything that takes the eye.
I particularly like collecting the small, rarer, bulbous plants of longtime garden favourites and find a great sense of satisfaction in not only seeking them out but also in the challenge of getting them to grow and reproduce.
Most gardeners are probably familiar with one or more varieties of the Lachenalia. Broadly speaking L. aurea is the golden yellow one and L. pendula the red one. Lachenalia aloides has bi-coloured lemon/yellow flowers tipped green while L. quadricolour has a combination of red, green, yellow and maroon flowers with a purple pattern over the bright green leaves and stems. The collectors' gem is the miniature form L. bachmanii with its thin leaves on 15 centimetres tall stems bearing clusters of sweetly scented, bell-shaped, white flowers with red or brown spots on the lower petals. Quite a curiosity.
There is a miniature variety in Nerine fothergillii minor which grows barely 30 centimetres high and is identical to the taller types except for the gold trim. Another two much sought after miniature Nerines are N. masconorum with ruffled pink blooms on 15 centimetres tall stems with grassy leaves and N. filifolia which bears eight to ten pink or white flowers with wavy-edged reflexed petals on stems 23-30 centimetres high. The leaves are 15-25 centimetres long and are so slender they could easily be mistaken for chives.
Agapanthus minimus 'Blue Baby' grows in clumps producing vibrant blue flowerheads of tubular flowers atop 30-centimetre tall stems. There is an exquisite dwarf white form that is rather difficult to find but is well worth the search. A true collector's item.
Arisaema probiscidium, the mouse plant, is a small relative of the old favourite A. praecox and grows from a small rhizome rather than a bulb with a dark purple/brown spathe with a long narrow tip and heart shaped leaves borne on 15-centimetre high stems. Gently part the leaves and you will be amazed to find a small dark "brown mouse", with a long curly tail disappearing among the leaves. A most remarkable flower.
Cyclamen neapolotanium with its beautifully marbled heart-shaped flowers and miniature pink blooms with petals reflexed on tiny 15-centimetre stems is a reliable flowerer and will multiply readily in the garden.
A rarer variety is C. cilicium which bears elegant, soft shell pink, honey scented flowers with a prominent red spot at the base of each petal and striking patterned leaves. A pure white form is also available.
Cyrtanthus is often referred to as a miniature hippeastrum with C. mackenii the best known species with 5-centimetre long tubular, fragrant flowers in colours of orange, red, apricot, pink, lemon, cream and white. Cyrtanthus lutenscens is a lovely bright yellow variety.
When you do find a rare plant be prepared to pay a little extra because some plants are extremely difficult to propagate and may take many, many years to increase the numbers.
Sept 20: Australian Plants Society, Max Fry Hall, Gorge Road, Trevallyn, Launceston, 7.30pm. Jenny Powell will speak on 'Biodiversity Offsets And How They Protect The Environment.' Members of the public most welcome.
Sept 21: Launceston Horticultural Society meeting, Windmill Hill Hall, High Street, 7.30 pm. The general public are welcome to attend.
Daily: Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden, Romaine, Burnie from 9am to 4pm. This world acclaimed garden covers 11 ha with over 24,000 related plants. Tea room open 9.30am to 4pm.
