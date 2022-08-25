Old Scotch will welcome back one of the NTFA division one competition's best midfielders for Saturday's preliminary final against Lilydale at Invermay Park.
Thistles coach Brayley Coombes said John McKenzie, who has been nursing injury and hasn't played since July 9, would line-up for the clash which starts at 2pm.
"He brings three things we probably lacked a little bit in that second and third quarter against St Pats (last weekend)," Coombes said.
"He brings an extreme work ethic, a high level of calmness and most importantly, he's one of the most disciplined footballers I've ever coached."
While it's good news on that front, the Thistles have also been dealing with injuries from their semi-final loss.
Coombes said Richie Heazelwood would likely miss with a groin injury while others were facing fitness tests on Thursday night.
Lilydale coach Colin Lockhart said midfielder Ty Ponting would be back while Daniel Viney was a 50/50 chance to play.
Old Scotch emerged 15-point victors when the two sides met in the qualifying final a fortnight ago.
Lockhart said the Demons would need to be more accountable.
"We didn't defend hard enough and for long enough," he said.
He also said the Dees lacked depth in their midfield rotations due to injuries.
They've tried to address that by throwing young players in the middle for shorter bursts.
"We had Brighton Denman through the middle last week as well as Josh Hawes who played their roles," Lockhart said.
Coombes is expecting a terrific finals contest.
"Unlike on the weekend against St Pats, our effort was there for four quarters against Lilydale," he said.
"We got on top when we were brave with our ball use and worked really hard to transition the footy.
"They're going learn a lot from how we beat them last time."
The Thistles made a hot start against St Pats and led by 21 points at quarter-time last weekend.
"We were first to the footy and winning it. We worked really hard," Coombes said.
"After quarter-time, it all went out the window and to St Pats' credit they lifted their intensity and started getting first use of the footy and we just couldn't get our hands on it."
The Demons also started with a bang last weekend and led Old Launcestonians by 28 points at the first change.
"We were rapt with the way we started," Lockhart said.
"It was a huge focus for us and will be the same this week.
"Any final where you're in front is always better than trying to play catch up footy.
"It'll be a focus again and especially after Saturday there's a new air of confidence among the group as we've been a bit flat for a little while."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
