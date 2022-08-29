In the midst of the busiest time of the sporting year, it feels somewhat strange to say that this is goodbye.
In many ways, it feels - to use a phrase usually saved for the AFL - entirely self-indulgent to be writing a farewell column after a year and a half but my pay is cashed for hammering away at a keyboard.
While goodbyes are never perfect, the impact Tasmania had on me will stay with me far beyond departing for the Spirit in the next couple of days. Driving in from Devonport to Launceston to embark on my Tasmanian travels over a year ago, I had no idea what was waiting for me.
Now that I get to hang up The Examiner lanyard, admittedly when the call came through with the job offer, there had been a few cordials potted at Lismore's Mary G's. Surprise might be an understatement when I pieced together why there was a contract sitting in my inbox the next morning.
Tasmania was a mystery to me much like my recollection of that night. However I ended up here, writing a hastily pumped memoir, I am forever glad that I did.
Those that can't do, can always write about it- Many of my junior coaches
It means something to be a Tasmanian. There's a resolve and a unity that those who are born and bred here have and the ones who make the Apple Isle their home fall in love with and adopt.
While the common parlance alongside Tasmania is that it is "punching above its weight", it seems to infer that the state should usually settle or be okay with less.
The same state which sent 16 athletes to the Commonwealth Games for the second consecutive time (Birmingham and Gold Coast) not forgetting the JackJumpers' rise to prominence.
The powerful, evocative roar that coursed through Hobart on the opening night against the Brisbane Bullets and again, when the grand finals series brought the Sydney Kings to town will not be forgotten in a hurry.
The JackJumpers' "defend the island" mantra may have been born in a marketing focus group but the underlying tenants of the side - to work for each other, use their natural strengths and crack in - speak as much to basketball as to what it does to be a Tasmanian.
That goes without mentioning how the state bailed out the Ashes, AFL and WBBL by providing a haven during a time where COVID rather than on-field results were the main talking points of any sport.
In a sporting context - even in a wider view - Tasmania is morphing into a place where things happen if people are willing to believe in possibility. One can only imagine if the AFL saw the state - which saved its finals campaign last season - the same way.
On a personal note, to have been so embraced by a town in which you entered as a 'mainlander' has meant a lot. The past year and a half taught me more than I could have ever hoped, in a professional and personal sense, and for that I am indebted.
I met some amazing people who have reached remarkable heights and I've been able to heed a phrase I heard repeatedly in my sporting endeavors "those that can't do, can always write about it".
A quick note to say thanks to the sport's desk for putting up with the missed apostrophes, hyphens and many other grammatical atrocities.
To the Northern Tasmanian soccer community because while I certainly have more hair than Rob Shaw, matching his work is a hard feat. To Rocherlea and Longford, to both Tigers, I will likely forever mix the two up.
And to Tasmania, for providing meaning when I needed it most.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
