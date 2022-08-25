The Examiner
Brant George Webb faces court on two counts of assault

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 25 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:30am
Brant Webb (left) on his way into the Launceston Magistrates Court with defence counsel James Kitto on Thursday.

Beaconsfield mine collapse survivor Brant Webb pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court.





Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

