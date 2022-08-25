Beaconsfield mine collapse survivor Brant Webb pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court.
Advertisement
Brant George Webb, 53, was represented by defence counsel James Kitto who pleaded not guilty on his behalf.
He waived the reading of the charges.
Police allege Mr Webb unlawfully assaulted Brian Skeel on February 9, 20220 by punching him to the jaw.
A second count is alleged to have occurred when Mr Webb punched Mr Skeel to the right shoulder.
Magistrate Sharon Cure adjourned both counts for hearing until November 9 at 9.45am.
Mr Webb was trapped for underground with fellow miner Todd Russell for 14 days after a rockfall at the Beaconsfield Mine on April 25, 2006. The rockfall killed fellow miner Larry Knight.
The rescue of Messrs Webb and Russell attracted worldwide media attention as rescuers slowly made their way to where the pair who were trapped under tonnes of rock.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.