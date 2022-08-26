Councillors have raised concerns a proposed short-term rental investigation could "vilify" rental property owners.
Councillor Alan Harris' notice of motion regarding an investigation by City of Launceston into the data of short-term rentals was supported by fellow councillors though some councillors highlighted the issues of "vilifying" property owners.
Advertisement
Councillor Rob Soward warned conclusions should not be made before data and evidence were available.
Cr Harris said this study was important to understand the role of short-term rentals.
"We do need to understand what effect the short term rental market had on Launceston because we need to understand it but also we need to think about what levers are available to us to control," he said.
Cr Harris said in Hobart, it was found that many current AirBnbs were previously long-term rental properties.
But before any decisions are made about policies, Cr Harris highlighted, council needed the data.
Councillors did vote for the motion, so a report will be made for the next council after the local government elections in October.
Tenants' Union of Tasmania's principal solicitor Benedict Bartl said the union wanted to show their support for this motion and highlighted the impact these short-term rentals have on housing accessibility.
According to Communities Tasmania the vacancy rate in Launceston is less than one per cent.
"What the research shows is that when a vacancy rate is one or less per cent then the rises in rents are in the double digits," Mr Bartl said.
READ MORE: Council will support renaming Batman Bridge
As the City of Launceston has just 7867 dwellings in the private rental market, the difference between the rent rises associated with a 0.9 per cent vacancy rate - and a more manageable two per cent vacancy rate - is just 79 dwellings.
There are currently 249 entire properties requiring a permit and listed as short-stay accommodation in the City of Launceston.
While it was highlighted in council's notes on the notice of motion that short-term rentals only made up less than one per cent of all dwellings and five per cent of all rented dwellings, Mr Bartl said due to the low vacancy rate in Launceston, just a few properties would make an impact.
Advertisement
"It would have a significant impact on supply and therefore increased rental prices," he said.
With the passed notice of motion, City of Launceston will now conduct an investigation to identify the number of whole-of-property short-term accommodation licences that have been issued by the council since October 2019 to quantify the extent of the change from long-term rental to short-term rental accommodation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.