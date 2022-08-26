The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston councillors support motion to get short-term rental data

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
August 26 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Launceston will investigate the data around short-term rentals in the area. File picture

Councillors have raised concerns a proposed short-term rental investigation could "vilify" rental property owners.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.