Tasmania Police have revealed more information in relation to a 36-year-old woman who received a gunshot wound on Wednesday night.
Police allege that at 11.50pm on Wednesday, they responded to reports of firearms being discharged into a shed on Leslie Street, South Launceston.
Detective Acting Inspector Matthew Adams from the Launceston Criminal Investigations Branch said he believed the incident was a targeted offence, and that the people involved were known to each other.
He also said they were trying to work out what the motive was and said the woman who was shot was living at the address where she was injured.
Detective Acting Inspector Adams also said that a number of rounds had been fired, and that the woman was only shot once.
Police said they were still investigating what gun may have been used and were unable to comment as to how far the offenders may have been from the victim before they fired the shot.
"It was a directed incident, or a targeted incident between parties that are known to each other, however, how it actually occurred is still part of the investigation," he said.
Inspector Adams said police had no description of the offender, and did not know if the vehicle had left the scene, or what vehicle may have been involved and was calling on anyone who had CCTV footage to come forward.
He also said the woman who had been shot was cooperating with police and that neighbours in the area had been spoken to.
The woman was transported to the Launceston General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
If there are witnesses or if there is anyone out there then that can provide assistance to police we certainly encourage them to come forward and assist police."
Detective Inspector Mel Groves said every firearms incident was concerning for the police and the community.
"I'd like to reassure the community that our investigations so far indicate this incident was isolated, targeted, and between people known to each other," Detective Inspector Groves said.
Anyone with any information about the incident, or who witnessed the altercation, is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers at crimestopperstas.com.au or on 1800 333 000.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
