The Meander Valley versus George Town NTFAW division one preliminary final will be a battle between two sides who have great respect for each other.
They will play off for a spot in the grand final at 10.20am at Invermay Park on Saturday.
Sunettes mentor Scott Bellinger said his group had high regard for George Town's coaches and players.
"We play off for the CPT Cup every time we play during the home and away season and both groups always get around each other after those games," he said.
"We go into each other's clubrooms and socialise and the relationship with George Town is absolutely fantastic. We love it."
It's likely to be a close encounter based on their previous meetings this year.
The Saints won by 16 points in round two and the Sunettes won the next two bouts by seven and 18 points.
George Town co-coach Dave Marshall said his side displayed good skills and run in round two.
"That's how we won that first game. But the other two have been really tight and competitive and they've beaten us only just," he said.
"They were pretty physical games which was good and they got us on the day."
The Saints come into the encounter off an impressive 32-point elimination final victory against Evandale.
"From the very first bounce, we were switched-on and our pressure and skills proved better on the day and that's the first time this season we've gelled as a side," Marshall said.
"It was really good and we had no passengers. The fact there's no tomorrow probably would have put a sense of urgency into that match."
How could they take their game to another level on Saturday?
"If anything we could be more accountable for our opposition. There were a couple of times we were a little bit loose (against Evandale)," Marshall said.
Meander Valley are eager to bounce back after losing their qualifying final to South Launceston last weekend.
"One promising thing is every single time we play South the deficit is reducing," Bellinger said.
The Bulldogs have defeated the Sunettes by 40, 92, 17 and eights points this season.
"They were good enough to hold on because they're such a professional outfit. They played a very strong, hard contested game and I believe we took it right up to them," Bellinger said of last weekend.
For the second week in a row, Meander Valley tapped into some inspiration at Thursday night training.
Carlton VFLW gun Vanessa Murphy, who is in town for Agfest, trained with the women's team and then stayed for dinner and took questions.
It comes after the Sunettes received a video message from AFLW star Libby Birch last week.
"It was just about having that extra energy on the training track with an experienced player," Bellinger said.
"And about her sharing her story about what you can achieve if you work really hard."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
