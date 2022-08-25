Two weightlifters trained by dual Olympian Ron Laycock are set to test themselves on the national stage.
Bridport's Jake Blackwell and Hobart's Ben Spinks left for Perth on Thursday for the under-23 national weightlifting championships.
It will be Blackwell's first national event, competing in the 96kg class, while Spinks is at his fourth, attempting to reclaim his crown from three years ago when he last took part in person.
Laycock trains the pair under his Elite Lifting banner and is proud of their achievements.
"Considering the club has only been going for about three years, it's awesome to have these two at nationals," he said while thanking Karen and Rodney from Health and Fitness World, where the team are based.
Blackwell, 22, took up the sport two years ago and has battled injury since but has had a clean preparation in the past six weeks when he last competed in a lead-up tournament.
"I didn't get what I wanted in my snatch but I got 102kg and then I went out and smashed my clean and jerk," he said. "I got a 10kg PB in that, which is 135kg.
"Leading up to the nationals, I've just been training four times a week, working around work and getting in here of a Saturday morning and pumping out a good session with Ron.
"I can't believe how far I've come in a couple of years and I'm pretty stoked about it. I hope to get a few PBs over there and obviously do the best I can for Tassie."
Spinks, also 22, took up weightlifting six years ago, attempting to get stronger while training for judo, in which he competed at eight nationals.
"I started to get competitively nationally and wanted to get stronger so I started at the gym with Dad," he said.
"I was terrible with weights ... and then I transitioned from judo into weightlifting."
Spinks is aiming for a medal and Laycock predicted his protegee will get there as he is ranked in the top three for the 81kg class.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
