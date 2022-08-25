Northern players have featured heavily in the Tasmanian State League's player of the year.
Six Launceston players and four North Launceston players have got the call-up with four Clarence and Kingborough members as well as two Lauderdale and one each from Glenorchy and North Hobart rounding out the side.
The leadership positions went exclusively to the North of the state, with Launceston's Mitch Thorp and Jobi Harper taking the coach and captain roles respectively and North Launceston's Brad Cox-Goodyer named vice-captain.
Alec Wright, Fletcher Seymour, Jackson Thurlow, Brodie Palfreyman and Jake Hinds were the other Blues representatives, while Fletcher Bennett, Jack Avent and Alex Lee rounded out the Bombers.
It marks Cox-Goodyer's eighth time selected in the team of the year, while Bennett, Thurlow and Palfreyman were all selected for the first time.
Launceston increased their numbers from last year, up from five, while North Launceston had seven members in the 2021 side.
Several of the Blues' minor premiership awards were considered unlucky to miss out, with Brendan Taylor, Jack Tuthill, Jacob Boyd and Josh Woolley's names all mentioned, while North Launceston co-captain Ben Simpson and Corey Nankervis were also named as unlucky.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
