Tasmanian State League's team of the year has been led by Northern players with 10 selected.
Launceston skipper Jobi Harper was named captain of the side as one of six Blues to get the call-up, while North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer was picked as his deputy.
Mitch Thorp, who has coached the Blues to back-to-back flags, was named coach for the third consecutive year, also adding to his 2013 mantle when he was with South Launceston.
Alec Wright, Fletcher Seymour, Jackson Thurlow, Brodie Palfreyman and Jake Hinds were the other Blues picked, while Fletcher Bennett, Jack Avent and Alex Lee rounded out the Bombers.
Four Clarence and Kingborough players earned the honour alongside two from Lauderdale and one each from Glenorchy and North Hobart.
Thorp believed the six Blues selected reflect well on the club.
"I think the demographic is perfect for our footy club," he said.
"We've obviously got the experienced guys, Jobi as captain is a sensational story in itself given his firefighting duty.
"To also see Alec Wright in there as a key defender, Brodie Palfreyman returning to career-best form and then you get a Jackson who has come in fresh of an AFL list and been able to have the season that he's had.
"It's a really good look across the six different types of players that we've got."
While Thorp praised Harper's efforts, which saw him named captain despite only playing 13 games, the star midfielder put the spotlight on his teammates.
"It's a good feeling and I feel a bit humbled by it but at the end of the day, individual awards aren't what we play for, it's more of the team aspect of things," Harper said.
"To be honest, I'm happier for the guys that got in for the first time from Launceston, we've got a pretty good showing.
"It's good reward for effort for Palf who was been good over a number of years and Jackson's obviously had a pretty good career outside of Tassie footy."
Across the Tamar River at North Launceston, it was Cox-Goodyer's eighth time selected in the side.
Describing it as "good recognition at the end of the year", the Bombers' coach was extremely pleased to see Fletcher Bennett named alongside him.
It was Bennett's first time being named in the competition's top side, ranked elite in disposals, marks, intercepts, rebound 50s and spoils.
"Fletcher's development has been super this year and it's great to get his recognition and solidify that he's on the right path with what he's doing," Cox-Goodyer said.
"He obviously missed the last couple of games with a pretty nasty injury but he'll be back bigger and better next year and hopefully he continues that growth because at stages he showed that he can be a really good player at this level."
Harper's selection marked his sixth time receiving the honour while Glenorchy's Ben Kamaric hit the same milestone.
Hinds and Lee were recognised for the third time and Wright, Seymour and Avent their second.
Launceston increased their numbers from last year, up from five, while North Launceston had seven members in the 2021 side.
Several minor premiership Blues were considered unlucky to miss out, with Brendan Taylor, Jack Tuthill, Jacob Boyd and Josh Woolley's names all mentioned, while North Launceston co-captain Ben Simpson and Corey Nankervis were also named as unlucky.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
