Crews attend two fires in major centres

Firefighters have had a busy night in the North-West, attending fires at Ulverstone and Burnie.
The Tasmania Fire Service at 6.40am on Thursday said Burnie and Somerset crews were at a building fire in Wilson St, Burnie.
At 2.21am, it said crews from Devonport, Ulverstone and Forth Valley were responding to a fire in a laundry in King Edward St, Ulverstone.
