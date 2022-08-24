Ashley the only option for youth offenders, Jaensch says

Childrens Minister Roger Jaensch has told Parliament the Ashley Youth Detention Centre is the worst but the best option the government has for young offenders.
Mr Jaensch was asked by the Greens for a second day about the planned closure of the centre in light of testimony before the Commission of Inquiry about brutal psychical and sexual assaults, oppressive treatment from guards, and mismanagement over adverse incidents involving detainees.
Mr Jaensch said the detention centre as it was operating presently was different to that which had been portrayed in the inquiry.
"There has been a lot of change made and undertaken," he said.
"There have been structural changes made to that facility, which I have relayed here, over years of investment we are making to improve the safety and safeguarding of Ashley."
Mr Jaensch said he understood the calls for an immediate closure to Ashley and the government would act on alternative options if they existed.
"At the moment, Ashley is the worst and the best option we have available to us," he said.
"We will wrap support around that until something better exists."
Ashley Youth Detention Centre assistant manager Fiona Atkins at the Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday said there was one child at the facility on a sentence and another 10 on remand.
She said there needed to be 10 or 11 youth workers on duty to meet the needs of the 11 young people at Ashley, but there were only four at present.
Ms Atkins said the reduced number of youth workers restricted the delivery of education programs, in particular.
Tasmanian Children's Commissioner Leanne McLean said the staffing situation at Ashley had continued to decline.
"The impacts of low levels of staffing were being felt by young people well before the restrictive practices came into place," she said.
"We are probably in my view now at an all-time low in terms of staff that are available to work on the floor.
"My understanding today is that we have moved back to restrictive practices, that young people may be cycling in and out of their rooms on an hourly basis."
Ms McLean said her office had received 45 requests for advocacy in relation to lockdowns and restrictive practices between February and August this year.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
