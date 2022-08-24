Drones are on the verge of changing agriculture, already giving farmers the ability to monitor crops, and the technology may eventually advance to the point where they can autonomously monitor and apply farm chemicals as needed, according to drone expert Neville Mould.
At Agfest on Wednesday, Mr Mould, a trainer and pilot at Taz Drone Solutions, said the flying contraptions were already being used to dust crops in a "precision" capacity.
Advertisement
"So instead of doing broad-acre spraying, we can do precision spraying of crops and we can also identify weeds with drones using thermal detection technology," he said.
"We can reduce the costs and reduce the amount of chemical used, so it's good for the environment, and good for the farmers' pockets, too - less chemical being used and its much cheaper than a big expensive helicopter."
We can do precision spraying of crops and we can also identify weeds with drones using thermal detection technology.- Neville Mould
They can do this at reduced costs compared to traditional crop dusters without the risk to human life, he said, noting that crop dusting had always been a dangerous profession.
According to figures from the Air Transport Safety Bureau, there have been 20 aircraft crashes by crop dusters in Tasmania since 1998, including four that resulted in fatalities.
He said drones had not yet replaced traditional crop dusters for "broad-acre" work - large-acreage fields of crops such as wheat and barley.
But they may in the future be able to beat out helicopters in those roles, too, he said.
"The [drone] aircraft are getting bigger and bigger, there is now a 30-litre drone available. So in the future, we may be able to swarm them, flying side-by-side doing more acre stuff," he said.
In a nearby exhibit at Agfest, Charlie Holding, a fourth-year marine engineering student at the Australian Maritime College, was demonstrating an autonomous submarine drone by Bluefin Robotics that can be used to descend to as deep as 5000 metres.
"It goes and does mapping under the Antarctic ice and on the sea floor there," he said.
READ MORE: Longford Sports Centre officially unveiled
The drone is also capable of recording water temperature at depths beneath the ice, enabling scientists to predict melting rates.
"There is commercial stuff it can do [like] finding wrecks, and anything to do with mapping really, or if you want to find a mountain or an area of interest," he said.
Drones such as this may in the future be used for minerals and oil and gas exploration, or locating mineral-rich hydrothermal vents on the seabed, he said.
Advertisement
"They are like a hole in the sea floor that releases lots and lots of different valuable chemicals - gold and heavy metals."
Technology may one day evolve to the point where miners can brave the depths and extract these riches, Mr Holding said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.