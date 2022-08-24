The Examiner
Agfest is showing how far drone technology has advanced in recent year

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
August 24 2022 - 9:30am
Drone expert Neville Mould. Picture: Paul Scambler

Drones are on the verge of changing agriculture, already giving farmers the ability to monitor crops, and the technology may eventually advance to the point where they can autonomously monitor and apply farm chemicals as needed, according to drone expert Neville Mould.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

