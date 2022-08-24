In a civilised and complex society, we each have professional and personal responsibilities to each other and a duty to uphold them.
That was the point at the centre of the argument made on Wednesday morning by TT-Line's defence lawyers in their closing statements at the end of a mammoth three-week hearing in the Burnie Magistrates Court.
The company has pleaded not guilty to 29 breaches of the animal welfare act relating to the ventilation of a a converted refrigeration trailer and the double stalling of most of the 18 horses aboard that trailer on January 28, 2018.
Those charges were laid about 18 months after the horses were found dead inside the trailer in regional Victoria, having crossed Bass Strait in that truck aboard the Spirit of Tasmania from Tasmania the night before.
The hearing, in the Burnie court before Magistrate Leanne Topfer, heard that the horses were well loved by their owners and trainers, and that they were happy and healthy when they left Barnbougle in north-east Tasmania on the afternoon of January 28.
Aside from glimpses on CCTV cameras aboard the Spirit of Tasmania I, however, the horses were not properly inspected as they were loaded onto the ferry, nor for the subsequent journey across Bass Strait.
That failure of inspection, Crown prosecutor Simon Nicholson says, made TT-Line criminally responsible for the deaths of the horses.
Dr Neal, however, said that ensuring the welfare and safe loading of the horses was the responsibility of Andrew Williams, the former Australian polo captain who owned some of the horses and was driving the truck.
Despite initially also pleaded not guilty in 2019, Mr Williams has now pleaded guilty to 17 breaches of the animal welfare act and will face Ms Topfer this coming Monday for a sentencing hearing.
TT-Line, represented throughout the hearing by Dr Neal and co-counsel Robert Taylor, Krystina Grinberg and Tom Morrison, continued to deny it was criminally responsible.
Witnesses called on the case ranged from highly educated equine veterinarians, maritime engineers and experts in ventilation and airflow.
Dr Neal said it was conceded that the horses died from hyperthermia, or heat exposure, and Mr Nicholson told the court that the ventilation expert had inferred that the heat aboard that trailer on that night would have been equivalent to "eight of the largest heaters that could be powered by a 240v home power outlet".
The prosecutor said that although the trailer had been used to transport the same number of horses on the ferry as many as 10 times previously, the conditions on that night were such as to be fatal.
The ventilation of that trailer was therefore considered to be insufficient, and veterinarian Dr Debora Grull said it did not meet the standard required for transport on the Spirit of Tasmania.
Justin Couper, the polo enthusiast who built the trailer, told the court the ventilation was not professionally tested.
Given the design and ventilation of the trailer, the court heard it could have only safely transported 11 horses on that voyage.
And this was where, Mr Nicholson alleged, TT-Line's failure to inspect the horses prior to sailing helped seal their fate.
As Ms Topfer summarised at the end of the case, had the trailer been inspected and found to be incompliant with regulations, the truck would have been turned around and the issue of the ventilation would not have also arisen.
The defence lawyers argued, however, that inspection of the trailer was not only difficult, but practically unreasonable, and that the company relied on Mr Williams' declaration that the horses were safely loaded.
For years now, TT-Line's defence team have fought to have the charges against its client dropped.
They were so adamant the company could not be held criminally responsible for the deaths that they unsuccessfully appealed an early decision of Ms Topfer's to Tasmania's Supreme Court, and then attempted to take it to Australia's High Court, where they were denied special leave to appeal.
Despite those setbacks, the lawyers continued to attempt to delay the procession of the hearing as it begun, first seeking an adjournment to consider what they said was late evidence, before appealing a further decision of Ms Topfer to the Supreme Court.
We live in complex, commercial and industrial settings and we absolutely rely upon each other.- Dr David Neal
The lawyers then sought for a stay of the magistrates court proceedings while that decision is considered, which is likely to be several months, but again, that application failed.
Mr Taylor foreshadowed that if they were successful in the latest Supreme Court appeal it would perhaps be necessary to run the entire hearing again, which it was agreed would be time consuming and expensive.
Already, the state-owned TT-Line appears to have spent millions of dollars engaging a team of lawyers to defend it against these charges, and it is ongoing.
The battle may be over, but the war is not.
After more than a week of evidence, Dr Neal repeated in closing statements one simple assertion that had cropped up throughout the hearing: that TT-Line relied on the expertise of Mr Williams to know, and declare in writing, that his horses were safe inside his trailer.
He made the comparison to airline travel, and declarations that passengers need to make, promising to not carry explosives.
"The prosecution has to prove that it was not reasonable to rely on that declaration... we say overwhelmingly that was industry practice," Dr Neal said.
He said that such a practice was fundamental to society.
"We all have these responsibilities. These are a series of intersecting responsibilities to carry out our part of the project in a safe way.
"We live in complex, commercial and industrial settings and we absolutely rely upon each other."
Mr Nicholson, however, said that the deaths of the horses was, in itself, evidence of unreasonable and unjustifiable pain and suffering, and that TT-Line could not simply delegate responsibility.
He said TT-Line had failed in its obligation to ensure the horses were individually stalled by not inspecting the trailer before its voyage.
Magistrate Topfer adjourned the matter next for a mention on September 29, but indicated that may not be the date she delivers her decision.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
