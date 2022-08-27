Simply bliss as Elvis leaves the building

There comes a time when bliss arrives in the simplest of moments.
Dearest reader, does a good bowel movement make your day? By itself, a bowel movement is simple magic.
However, when combined with a new fridge and rain on the roof, your inner Dorothy has landed in Nirvana.
Advertisement
What makes your day? For my husband, bliss follows the joy of a Swans win, rather than the joy of sex.
Loyal reader, you might remember when Friday meant footy, fish and chips and f...?
Friday, nowadays, involves footy, pizza and comedy crime series Only Murders in the Building (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez).
Peak excitement this week, was when our new refrigerator arrived. She brought a different kind of bliss. Never has there been as much excitement about an appliance.
Peak excitement this week, was when our new refrigerator arrived. She brought a different kind of bliss.
(Well, perhaps 30 years ago when we discovered the circular, fire engine red Eurolec gas barbecue. Those summer nights with friends on the front verandah ... barbecued anything ... bliss.)
The former fridge, Elvis, had been intermittently leaking and freezing. He unceremoniously left the building in the back of an unmarked van. We couldn't even donate Elvis, because right up to the last, he leaked like the Titanic.
We held an official fridge opening last Saturday. The new fridge opening didn't involve breaking champagne over the crisper. Just coffee and pastries with friends.
We scheduled the opening for Saturday morning due to football fixtures. Saturday arvo and Sunday were out of the question.
I ordered croissants from Sandy and set up the coffee machine with pods and espresso cups.
Like the best of my evil plans, it relied heavily on my husband. Instructions were provided and he went to collect the pastry order. He arrived home, sans pastries and debit card. ''I've lost my card''.
He was not a happy Saturday chappy. He's a Virgo - logical - and can never understand why I smile when he's so obviously upset?
After we'd pulled the car to pieces and succumbed to the lost card, I boldly suggested: "Retrace your steps, darling''.
There's a look partners give when they want to tell you to f... off. At that exact moment, our fridge opening guests arrived. I'm sure, opinionated reader, you've found yourself argument-interrupted?
Or perhaps you've walked into a room and felt the icy silence that descends when people "agree to disagree''. (Such a cop out).
Married reader - we were Mr Cranky and Mrs Bossy.
"Hi.''
Advertisement
One of the guests was at the two-week mark after a near death, not COVID, experience and our fridge opening was his first outing.
A fridge opening. Whoo-hoo.
They agreed that retracing his steps would be a sure-fire way to confirm something is either found, or hopelessly lost.
Upstairs I started making coffees and we postponed the fridge opening until Mr Cranky returned.
Religious reader, it was a miracle. His card was on the road, in front of the empty cafe.
Suddenly the frown was turned upside down.
Advertisement
Perched like budgies on a Hills Hoist our fridge opening guests were amazed at the transformation.
Whisky sour had transformed into passionfruit martini.
By the end of Saturday, guests departed, fridge opened, footy on the tele, peace had been restored.
I took my latest book (Ian McEwan's Saturday) trundled upstairs, turned on the electric blanket and listened as the rain thundered over our roof.
It was at that exact moment, philosophical reader, that I felt the rumblings of inner (bowel) peace.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.