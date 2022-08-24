In recent years Launceston has made a name for itself nationally as a theatre obsessed city, and you don't have to look further than the Launceston Youth Theatre Ensemble to understand why.
Over its 22 year history, LYTE has provided a platform for young local actors to develop their skills outside the usual school musical setting, and make the jump into professional theatre.
For Megan Gibson, who recently took over the company from LYTE founder Jane Johnson, the current string of shows in Launceston will be the first she's helmed as artistic director.
Ms Gibson now oversees the ensemble's two senior companies, a middle company, and two junior companies.
But even with the daunting task of 15 performances by the three companies staged between Theatre North and local schools over a fortnight, Ms Gibson has stepped into the role with gusto.
"I think audiences will be blown away by how amazing our youth are," Ms Gibson said.
"Seeing the actors develop in their characters and understanding the different things that you need to do when you've got a live audience, as opposed to just what you're doing in rehearsal, was just really lovely to see.
"If they've got people working with them that love them, believe in them and, and think that they can do anything, our young actors never prove us wrong".
Ms Gibson said taking over the ensemble after COVID was a challenging task.
And with old students wanting to come back for another go at the theatre, Ms Gibson decision to expand the ensemble to Riverside has added to the challenge.
Even without all the trials that come with taking on a new theatre company, the bar that Ms Gibson and the ensemble have set for themselves is high.
This week saw the senior Queechy company perform a five show run of Scots On The Rocks - a parody of Shakespeare's Macbeth - which will be followed by a five show of The Teacher by Riverside senior company, and The Reluctant Dragon by the Queechy Middle Company.
But the demanding run of shows belies the age of the actors, who Ms Gibson said punch well above their weight in their professionality and acting skills.
"We've got some really, really passionate and dedicated people around Launceston who put their heart and soul into the performing arts and I think that the quality of the work shows in that," she said.
"The quality just keeps getting better and better, because we have so many people around who are committed, they see the value in the arts, and they want to have to live in a community that's got a really thriving art space".
Not a group to rest on their laurels, LYTE will return to the stage in late September for the junior company's run of Charlotte's Web and Aesop's Forest.
From politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs, I write stories for and by the North Tasmanian community. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
