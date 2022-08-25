The Examiner
Editorial | August 25 2022

By Editorial
Updated August 25 2022 - 4:04am, first published 4:00am
Winter threat should not be overlooked

Despite the common conception, more deaths in Australia can be attributed to the cold rather than the heat. That was the finding of a Lancet published study from 2015, which estimated around 0.5 per cent of deaths in Australia were attributable to hot weather compared to 6.5 per cent for cold weather.

