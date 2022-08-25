Winter threat should not be overlooked

Despite the common conception, more deaths in Australia can be attributed to the cold rather than the heat. That was the finding of a Lancet published study from 2015, which estimated around 0.5 per cent of deaths in Australia were attributable to hot weather compared to 6.5 per cent for cold weather.
While media coverage tends to focus on heatwaves and bushfires perhaps more so than cold snaps and "fuel insecurity", Australians - and particularly Tasmanians - are more likely to die from too little heat, rather than too much.
That said, the preponderance of cold deaths is not attributable to hypothermia alone - but instead on a range of pressures the winter season adds to the nation's populace.
One often cited as driving the trend is blood pressure-related conditions, which ramp up during the colder months. Another is the pressure winter-related illnesses place on the healthcare system, which has a knock-on effect to others seeking medical care.
With the advent of COVID-19 and an expectedly bad flu season already upon us, these impacts are likely to have been amplified this year.
The real concern when looking at that 6.5 per cent figure is just how many of those deaths may in fact be preventable. In Sweden for example, cold caused an estimated 3.9 per cent of deaths, which some have attributed to that country's greater preparedness for the cold weather.
As Europe suffers through its worst heatwave in memory, it wasn't too long ago that fuel poverty - the financial inability to sufficiently heat one's home - was at crisis levels in the UK and across much of northern Europe.
It may not always seem it, but cold brings with it real personal and social risks, which need to be managed carefully. Nowhere is this more the case than in Tasmania, where the cold winters and comparable low wages are likely to impact on residents more.
That's why delays to programs like the state government's Winter Energy Assistance Package are so concerning.
As was revealed in parliament yesterday, loan applications for the government's $50 million winter energy loan schemes are yet to open because the government has not chosen a delivery partner to administer the scheme.
The Energy Saver Loan Scheme was announced in June to offer no-interest loans up to $10,000 for Tasmanians to buy energy efficient appliances, but it is likely winter will have passed before anyone can apply for a loan.
These aren't just cost-saving measures, they can be life-saving ones, particularly given the financial pressures already facing the state's worst-off.
Earlier this year, the state government was quick to identify the looming winter ahead - ramping up a substantial push to increase flu vaccinations, as well as putting together the Winter Energy Assistance Package.
At the time, Tasmanian premier Jeremy Rockliff said the package would provide support to those "most in need".
Time is of the essence as the government hopes to help as many as those in need as it can.
