The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

JackJumpers captain Clint Steindl provides update on knee injury

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESTING UP: Tasmania JackJumpers' Clint Steindl is nursing a knee injury. He doesn't expect to play round one. Picture: Paul Scambler

Injured Tasmania JackJumpers skipper Clint Steindl says it's unclear when he'll return to the court but it's "definitely going to be a long shot to be ready for opening night".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.