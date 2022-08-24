Injured Tasmania JackJumpers skipper Clint Steindl says it's unclear when he'll return to the court but it's "definitely going to be a long shot to be ready for opening night".
The JackJumpers, who are enjoying pre-season training, play South East Melbourne in NBL round one at John Cain Arena on October 1.
Advertisement
Steindl sustained an injury to his left knee while playing for the Australian Boomers in the FIBA Asia Cup in July.
"It's going to be a process over the next month and a half to get some load management into that knee," he said.
"It's coming along well right now and I'm just waiting for some results and have put a plan in place in terms of strengthening and rebuilding some of my knee and the muscles around it.
"Hopefully we can put a timeline on it soon but I guess until next week we won't know a whole lot."
While frustrated to be on the sidelines, Steindl said he'd enjoyed a good run with injuries in his career.
"It's the first real time I have had to experience some kind of adversity in that aspect," he said.
"I'm taking as it comes every day and once I can get the green light to get moving again then I'll stick to that process.
"I'm upbeat and excited for the guys, they're putting in the hard work and hopefully we get to show some of our growth over the past weeks when we play South East Melbourne."
He said he was currently on light duties.
"Right now it's purely just walking around and a few dribbling drills and seated ball-handling but nothing too serious," he said.
Steindl spoke highly of the JackJumpers' new imports, Rashard Kelly and Milton Doyle.
"You're going to love the hustle and work ethic of Rashard out there and the way he can move," Steindl said.
"And then with Milton, his ability to make everything look easy and the way he moves on the floor and he can score."
The JackJumpers will vote on the captaincy for this season soon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.