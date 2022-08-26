AFTER a few years away, the much-loved larrikin, footy tragic, and cult stand-up act Aaron Gocs will return to Boag's Brewery Bar this September.
Over four days, Gocs will perform in Launceston, Ulverstone and Hobart as part of a mini-tour of the country's small towns in the south.
Gocs' unique take on twisted side of Australiana has seen the comic catapult onto the phone screens of millions of Aussies.
But although his socials have tapped into the nation's heart, Gocs said hitting the smaller cities provided an outlet for his live-routine.
Despite the ever-growing online popularity of his unique brand of deadpan irreverence, his stand-up routine is a craft he's been honing since well before he took off on social media.
"There's people who expect you to sort of be a certain way, so it's good to show people a different side to you as well," he said.
"Some people are surprised, like 'oh, you're actually pretty good at stand up', which is a bit of a backhanded compliment now that I think about it. But it's good to show them that you're legit".
As for what audiences can expect from his show, Gocs said audiences could expect a "greatest hits" tour.
"Sometimes guys see a band or whatever and they play a lot from the new album, which can be a bit disappointing," he said.
"Yeah, people don't have to worry about that - there's nothing from the new album".
AT A GLANCE
WHAT: Fresh Comedy presents Aaron Gocs, plus supports
WHEN: Saturday 3rd September, 2022 at 7:30pm (doors 7:00pm)
WHERE: Boag's Brewery Bar (21 William St. Launceston)
HOW MUCH: Reserved Seating $25 (door sales $30 if available)
From politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs, I write stories for and by the North Tasmanian community. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
