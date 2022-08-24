The rain was holding off on Wednesday as Tasmania's biggest agricultural show got under way with a chorus from the Australian Army Band, and thousands of patrons began tramping among the muddy lanes between displays of everything from spa tubs to wood splitters.
Opening the event in the morning, Tasmanian Governor, Barbara Baker, said Agfest was expected to bring about $29 million in economic benefits to the state over its four-day run.
Organisers the Rural Youth Tasmania, who had previously expected over 10,000 visitors to the site at Carrick per day, said numbers were lower on Wednesday at an estimated 6,500.
Over 500 exhibitors took part, including from dozens of local businesses selling items as diverse as boutique local foods, leather belts and oilskin coats.
Large numbers of community and public service organisations were present, including Ambulance Tasmania, where volunteer ambulance officers Lorraine Wilson and Ben Wetselaar were running first aid demonstrations for school children as part of recruiting efforts.
Ms Wilson, who also works as a registered nurse in George Town, said she volunteered because qualified paramedics are spread thin in some rural communities.
"There are a lot of communities in Tasmania that only have the one paramedic, and we support that one paramedic," she said.
Mr Wetselaar, a bus driver in Longford, said he often found himself driving in the front seat of the ambulance as well.
The Federal Government had a presence at Agfest with a popular exhibition by Defence Force Recruiting.
Standing next to a range of military trucks and armored vehicles, RAAF Flight Sergeant Phillip Duggan said the Australian Defence Force needed to recruit about 8000 candidates this year, with the most acute shortages in technical roles such as telecommunications, electronics and marine technicians.
Major Graham Anderson demonstrated an experimental autonomous quad robot that can be fitted with sensors and used for reconnaissance or even combat roles by soldiers.
At the tent of the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers' Association, Tasnetworks' safety and wellbeing advisor, Bruce Hill, was trying to raise awareness of the danger that power lines pose for pilots involved in crop dusting and other aviation crop work.
"Farmers build their infrastructure and netting near power lines, and then of course they are asking aircraft to come in and do these activities," he said.
As a result, there have been a number of serious collisions with power lines recently, he said, including one in the South, and one in Woolnorth, in the North West, where a crop dusting plane clipped a line and was brought to the ground.
"The good news nobody was hurt, so today was a bit of raising awareness with farmers that they need to consider at the early stage - when they are building and planning their farm infrastructure - about what activities they are going to be doing in the area."
