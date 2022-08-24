Eight hundred yellow bunches will be for sale across Launceston today for Daffodil Day.
Money raised stays within the state, supporting Tasmanians affected by cancer and funding Tasmanian-based cancer research.
Cancer Council Tasmania fundraising and events manager Rebecca Townsend said this year's state fundraising target was $80,000.
"The daffodil signifies hope for all people impacted by cancer," she said.
Ms Townsend said 10 Tasmanians were diagnosed with cancer every day.
Menzies senior research fellow Liesel FitzGerald has used Cancer Council funding for prostate cancer research, looking at genetic variations that might make someone more susceptible.
"The earlier you detect [cancer], the better chance of cure, and so we're hoping that by finding these genetic changes and letting individuals know about them, it will help them," she said.
Dr FitzGerald said funds received from Daffodil Day were incredibly important, with government grants becoming harder to obtain.
"To have these local Tasmanian Daffodil Day funds available, it helps keep our research going and allows us to make discoveries that are relevant to our Tasmanian population," she said.
