Dave Maloney will be taking part in a Tour De Cure bike ride to support his wife, Sonya Maloney who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
In 2019 Sonya was diagnosed with breast cancer.
"I was very lucky, they caught it very early so I had a simple surgery and some radiation and came out with a clean bill of health," she said.
"Ovarian cancer isn't as lucky, they only detect ovarian cancer when you're at stage three."
Ms Maloney said she has been through quite a lot of chemotherapy, surgeries and also takes an oral chemotherapy everyday.
"I just hope to stay as well as I can for as long as I possibly can," she said.
Mr Maloney, who will be taking part in his first long-distance bike ride to raise awareness for cancer, said he has been training for a little while.
"I'm looking forward to it. It's for a good cause and we have had lots of support to help us along the way.
"It's a bit of an opportunity to give something back and raise awareness about cancer in general.
He also urged people to get tested and checked for cancer, and said that by the time you find out you have cancer, it has often travelled down a certain trajectory.
"That makes it really hard to treat and that's the case with Sonya's ovarian cancer," he said.
"As much as it's about raising money to find a cure. It's also raising awareness for people to go to their doctor."
Tour de Cure has raised more than $70 million for research since the organisation was opened in 2007.
A function to raise funds for Tour de Cure will take place on Saturday, September 10 at 6.15pm at Cataract on Paterson.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
