How the AFL season went for the 12 Tasmanians finished

With the AFL finals approaching, the season is over for 12 Tasmanians across six clubs.
Chayce Jones, Andrew Phillips, Jye Menzie, Lachie Weller, Levi Casboult, Jackson Callow, Hugh Greenwood, Aaron Hall, Tarryn Thomas, Patrick Walker, Matt McGuinness and Jimmy Webster officially had their seasons ended on Sunday, with the Tasmanians having a mixed bag throughout.
Gold Coast forward Casboult, who was born in Hobart and lived there until he was 15, enjoyed a career resurgence in his new colours.
The 32-year-old joined the Suns from the rookie draft having played 154 games with Carlton, kicking 35 goals from 21 games, only missing one through injury.
Only Greenwood, who also made an off-season move as he headed from Gold Coast to North Melbourne, matches him in games played.
The former hot-shot basketballer joined his third club as the Kangaroos capitalised on North Melbourne's shock delisting of the 30-year-old.
He brought up his 100th game against Hawthorn in Hobart, while Adelaide's Jones also reached a milestone this year, named substitute in his 50th game.
The top-10 draft pick played 20 matches for the season, the most he has in his AFL career and also had his highest average of disposals per game.
St Kilda's Webster joined Jones on 20 matches, only missing through COVID and an injury sustained in the Saints' penultimate round of the season.
A pair of Tasmanian mid-season draftees made their AFL debuts this season, with North Launceston premiership player Callow playing for Hawthorn and Menzie donning the Bombers' sash.
Callow played three matches and is unfortunately yet to kick a goal or play in a win, while Menzie, who wasn't on a list at the start of the season has been the substitute for his two AFL matches.
The former North Hobart Demon kicked his first goal last week, given a 50-metre penalty after a late push from Liam Baker.
Essendon ruckman Phillips played 10 matches, the most since he was at Carlton in 2016, earning him a one-year deal for next year.
The season didn't go the right way for everyone, with Weller, Hall and Thomas all affected by injury.
The Suns' Weller was on track for a career-best year before an ACL injury, while Kangaroos pair Hall and Thomas have both been in and out of the side, occasionally showing how impressive they can be.
Fellow Kangaroos McGuinness and Walker are yet to play a game.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
