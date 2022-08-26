DR NORMAN SWAN
AUGUST 30
He was a source of empathy and reason throughout the lockdown, but the good doctor is more than a reassuring voice on the radio.
As part of Tamar Valley Writers Festival, Dr Norman Swan will grace the Tram Sheds in Inveresk on August 30 to talk about his latest book 'Do You Want To Live Longer Younger?'.
The much-loved medico's second books explores how to live a longer, fuller life as we inevitably head into old age.
Joined by Tasmanian leadership coach, author, and therapist, Dr Polly McGee, the evening event will be but a taster for the full writers festival in October.
Tickets can be bought at www.eventbrite.com.au.
WE CAN BE HEROES
SEPTEMBER 1
It's already been six years since the Star Man himself, David Bowie, left this planet.
If you're still coming to terms with a world without Bowie, revisit the glam rock king's back catalogue with an orchestral tribute to The Man Who Fell To Earth at Theatre North.
A 28-piece symphony orchestra conducted by George Ellis will perform the best of bowie, with songs from his entire multi-decade song book.
Special guests include Steve Balbi, iOTA, Jeff Duff, Brydon Stace, and Chris Cooke.
For more information and tickets, visit theatrenorth.com.au/bowie-orchestrated.
WINE WEEK
SEPTEMBER 9
Great Eastern Wine Week, Tasmania's largest food and wine event program returns to East Coast Tasmania this September, with its most impressive line up to date.
After two years of border restrictions impacting incoming tourism, a raft of new culinary and cultural experiences will be included as part of this year's event.
Running from September 9-18 and spanning 221km of Tasmania's pristine eastern coastline, the event will showcase the best of the region's culinary and cultural experiences and has something for every type of traveller.
For more information visit www.greateasternwineweek.com.au
IMAGINING DEEP TIME
SEPTEMBER 10
How did our beautiful island come to be?
Lutruwita's storied past will vividly explored at QVMAG, Inveresk, through song, storytelling, and visual art.
Paleoecologist Dr Penny Jones, artist Dr Amy Jackett, and musicians Yyan Ng, Emily Sheppard, and Georgia Shine will join forces to create an immersive dive into deep time as audience's explore Tasmania's pre-historic birth, to the the ice age, and through to the arrival of the First People.
Tickets are avilable at www.eventbrite.com.au.
JUNCTION FESTIVAL
SEPTEMBER 16
Junction Festival is only 21 sleeps away (not that we're counting) with another stellar lineup of art, performance, live music and club events.
Situated in the central hub of Princes Square, the four-day festival will be the perfect way to shake off the long winter.
Book in now, tickets for all events are moving quickly. junctionartsfestival.com.au
From politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs, I write stories for and by the North Tasmanian community. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
