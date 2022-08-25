Rural general practices are starting to feel recruitment pressures as practices across Tasmania vie for the same doctors.
In a bid to address Australia's GP shortage, the federal government last month expanded distribution priority area status to include regional and outer metropolitan suburbs.
Advertisement
It gives international medical graduates and bonded Australian-trained graduates more choice over where they work, and means remote towns compete with Hobart.
Ochre Medical Centre GP Dr Alex Seidel said her Huonville practice was onboarding a local graduate when the DPA change came into effect. The recruit no longer had to move, and stayed in Hobart.
Dr Seidel said with few GPs around, it was a gain for the other practice.
She said her practice hadn't generally struggled to attract training doctors, but the expansion would be challenging for more remote parts of the state, including the North West coast.
"It's one of those catch 22 things ... there are a lot of people who would struggle to find a GP in Hobart, but at the same time that's going to be a detriment to rural communities," she said.
Rural Doctors Association of Australia chief executive Peta Rutherford said Tasmania's workforce situation was "dire".
"Any advantage that outside of Hobart had, that is now lost," she said.
Ms Rutherford said there had been reduced applications in Tasmania, but no reported resignations.
She said one doctor asked for more money or a greater percentage of Medicare billings or said they would leave.
"That's put a practice in a difficult situation in the fact that if they give them more, they won't be able to cover their practice overheads, in which case the practice becomes unviable, but if they lose their doctors, the practice doesn't exist," she said.
Ms Rutherford said 20 nationally reported changes four weeks into the DPA expansion might seem small, but could translate to a mass migration of rural doctors come the end of the year.
Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Tasmania chair Dr Tim Jackson said he knew of two rural practices who had GPs move to Hobart after the change.
"Tasmania as a whole will probably be a winner, but the rural and remote areas will probably find it more difficult to get GPs," he said.
HR+, a Tasmanian health recruitment agency, chief executive Peter Barns said he hadn't experienced any change in movement or influx of interest in Hobart.
Advertisement
"So far for Tasmania it's business as usual, but I don't know how long that will last."
Mr Barns said for sponsored overseas-trained doctors with conditions on their registration, contracts were difficult to change.
But he said locally trained doctors with vocational recognition had more flexibility.
"What I think you'll find is those who have already committed to a pathway will probably continue on that pathway," he said.
"This will play out more in the next 12 months than it will in the first three months."
Advertisement
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said the government made the right decision and was filling GP gaps in outer suburbs and the regions.
"We have deliberately not changed the regional incentive payments that doctors receive, which are scaled depending on ... how rural and remote Australia an area is, because we recognise the importance of providing additional incentives for doctors to work in those remote and regional communities," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.