Northern Tasmanian-based tech company Firmus - builders of Australia's first sovereign computational cloud - has partnered with VisualCortex, a video intelligence platform connecting computer vision's potential to real-world business..
According to representatives from each company, the partnership is set to make large-scale video analytics environmentally sustainable and commercially achievable.
"Supercloud" - powered by Firmus' immersion-cooled data centre in St Leonards - is expected to enable VisualCortex and its clients to perform compute-exhaustive machine learning workloads, while future-proofing its carbon footprint.
The partnership delivers three core outcomes: Firstly, a dedicated VisualCortex research and development environment on Supercloud, enabling the vendor to train more computer vision models in less time while producing fewer CO2 emissions, secondly, a referral agreement enabling VisualCortex to offer Supercloud's hosting services to its current and future clients at discounted rates, and lastly, a second referral agreement allowing Firmus to recommend VisualCortex's video intelligence platform to partners and clients at discounted rates.
VisualCortex Chief Executive and co-founder Patrick Elliott said that the new alliance would play an important role in enabling its vision for the video analytics market.
"At VisualCortex, our mission is to make video data actionable throughout the enterprise," he said.
"Our video intelligence platform makes it technologically and financially possible to pervasively scale computer vision programs, and at the same time, we fully acknowledge that computer vision requires significant GPU processing power, which Supercloud, powered by Firmus, provides an ideal solution for."
A recent paper from Cornell University highlighted that training artificial intelligence models in traditional data centre environments can emit over 284,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide over its lifetime, which is almost five times greater than that produced by an average car over its lifetime. Supercloud's immersion-cooled approach is set to enable VisualCortex to reduce emissions produced from model training by around 50 per cent.
Firmus chief executive Tim Rosenfield said Supercloud was ideally placed to support VisualCortex and its clients.
"Because its video intelligence platform can facilitate any video analytics use case, across any number of video cameras and streams, it's easy to see how it's going to expedite enterprise-wide computer vision deployments, thereby substantially increasing demand for high-performance GPU cloud compute," he said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
