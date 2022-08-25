South Launceston playing-coach Kate Child says moving up to the NTFAW premier competition next year would do wonders for her club's program.
And the Bulldogs, who have made the division one grand final, are a step closer to that goal.
They defeated Meander Valley 5.4 (34) to 4.2 (26) in last Saturday's qualifying final.
Child said the group's focus this season had been on making it to the premier division.
"That's been the drive for the girls this year," she said.
"To be really focused on improving and getting better and doing it for our juniors girls.
"We've got some really good junior girls coming through and we want to be able to provide them with a really good pathway for their football.
"Unfortunately, last year because we were put in the bottom division, we lost pretty much all our juniors because they wanted to play premier division football.
"Which is really hard because they've done all their junior football here and then we lose them (to premier) because we're in the bottom division."
Child said she totally understood junior girls wanting to play top-level footy.
"You'd never stop anyone from playing really good football," she said.
South Launceston has dominated the division one competition and went through the regular season undefeated.
They finished seventh in last year's 12-team women's competition.
It's the first year of promotion and regulation with six teams in each division.
The Bulldogs have an under-17 girls' outfit which played in a NTJFA semi-final this year.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
