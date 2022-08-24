Putin putting world on the brink of war

THERE are not enough words to describe the horror, fear, and hopelessness for the brave determined Ukrainians.
The inhumane attack by Putin is the most incredible attempt of empire building and a step towards communism. It's similar to the brutal Nazi regime of Hitler.
Advertisement
Both these men are divorced of any emotions or compassion, just a desire for an Idealistic place in history. Hitler to conquer Europe and Putin to build a new communist Russia.
But he has failed miserably, as this not only places him as a bleak entry into history, but as starting a new cold war.
If Russia and Putin are successful, they will earn condemnation for decades to come, creating an era of threatening stances and secrecy. Worst of all, Russia has nuclear capabilities.
The whole world, except for China, India, North Korea and Iran, which will possibly unite with Russia, will be against the democratic free nations of the world.
Listening to the reports on the escalation of the war, people who knew Putin described him as a crazy, uncompassionate, power hungry individual.
Judging by the escalation of brutality by Russia in the Ukraine, it teeters on the brink of a possible world war, which no one in their right mind wants.
I AM writing this for those who are less fortunate financially.
Last week I put fuel in my car via Tas Petroleum. I pre-authorised $120 and used $89 worth of fuel.
Normally it would deduct the $120, then return that amount and charge the correct amount of $89 fairly quickly (that day). However, recently I've been charged the $120 it deducted against the $89 and still the $120 has not been credited back to me.
For me, I'm fine with funds and can wait but I was told by Tas Petroleum that the bank I am with is the worst for returning the funds promptly, and can take up to five working days or one week if you count the weekend.
Now let's look at someone with limited funds and is looking for the cheapest fuel, which is Tas Petroleum.
They could potentially lose one week of money while it is tied up waiting to be cleared.
I work for an emergency relief welfare non-government organisation.
My advice is only put in what you can to the nearest dollar, it can be hard to calculate as the prices of fuel fluctuate so often. Be aware that it could potentially hold both amounts as in my case.
$120 is a lot of money to lose for a week.
My advice for the MasterCard chief executive and Westpac is to look at what is happening and try to fix it.
I WRITE as one who began his teaching career as an 18-year-old, thrust in charge of 56 13-year-olds, with no training and little support.
Advertisement
It was sink or swim, but one learns and eventually prospers.
It's so much different now with a minimum of three years' training and several practice teaching sessions. Nevertheless, beginning teaching is still a daunting experience.
Teaching would attract more recruits with better salaries and more careful nurture.
Support staff are essential, maybe one teacher solely there to assist beginners, guidance officers to help with recalcitrants and senior staff charged with beginner induction.
Beginning teaching will always be a daunting situation, responsible not only for one's personal performance, but also that of 20 or so other lively individuals.
But, oh what a worthy career to follow.
Advertisement
I THOUGHT one Donald Trump in the world was one too many.
He seems to think he can do anything to anyone, anytime and gets away with it like the Teflon man. Now it seems Australia has its own DJ Trump, in the form of our former PM Scott Morrison.
He seems to have thought his ministers weren't much chop and he could do a better job but in secret. Hopefully he'll get the message and lumber silently into obscurity.
FORMER prime minister Scott Morrison's form of being a "shadow minister" of five additional portfolios while in government may be a case of "never take your character where your democratic competency cannot keep you?"
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.