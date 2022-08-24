Australia's biggest vocational education and excellence competition launched in Northern Tasmania this week.
On Wednesday, a group of students gathered at TasTAFE's Launceston Drysdale Campus on Patterson Street to compete in two categories within the WorldSkills Regional Competitions - cookery and butchery.
Advertisement
Competitions in 13 other courses like welding and hairdressing are set to take place until October 30.
General Manager for Worldskills Australia Brigitte Collins said the event was a great opportunity for students to ascertain a more accurate assessment of their skills.
"Traditionally at TAFE, students either receive a pass or fail grade," she said.
"However, the participants in these competitions receive a score out of 100, so they can see exactly what they do right and what they may need to improve on."
Third-year cookery student Jack Barden said he had never taken part in the competition before, and found it to be "very exciting".
"It was similar to the cooking environment that I'm used to, as it was still very fast-paced, but there was pressure to be a more caring about the final product," he said.
"We've been given feedback already, and I know that's just going to help so much with my career moving forward."
READ MORE: Longford Sports Centre officially unveiled
TasTAFE chief executive Grant Dreher said being able to compare skills with peers from across the state was really important for the students.
"If they win it's even better because then they're able to showcase their talent on a national level, and after that point even internationally," he said.
Chief executive of Worldskills Australia Travis Schwenke said Tasmania had a very rich and proud history of participating in the competition since its inaugural year in 1981.
"Eight competitors from Tasmania competed in the nationals last year, five of whom took home medals," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.