Ahead of a once in a lifetime trip to Luxembourg, a Tasmanian firefighter has revealed what goes into a trauma rescue response.
Simon Pilkington, a senior station officer of the Hobart Rural Fire Brigade, will be competing in the World Rescue Challenge in a weeks time after placing second in the Australasian road rescue organisation championships in 2019.
In 2020, the Tasmanian road crash rescue team was going to head to Luxembourg, however, COVID had delayed the trip.
Last week, the team from Hobart, along with members of the Launceston Fire Brigade competed in the 2022 ARRO Championships in Tamworth and placed third overall.
Mr Pilkington said they participated in trauma and medical challenges, as well as road challenges and competed against other agencies and he said he was excited to be heading abroad to compete.
"It's going to be a fantastic opportunity to see what the rest of the world is doing in this space and to have access to the top teams in the world, it's not an opportunity you really get, especially in Tassie," Mr Pilkington said.
"So to be able to reach out and have those conversations and gain that professional experience, I think, is an outstanding opportunity.
Mr Pilkington said that along with himself, four other firefighters and an ambulance Tasmania representative will be taking part in the competition.
Mr Pilkington, a member of the road crash rescue crew is one of the first people on scene whose priority is to free the casualty.
"Firefighters provide the extrication capability and ambulance Tasmania provide the medical and trauma care, but they are not mutually exclusive.
"There is no point in having a super slick rescue if your casualty is dead, you got to work closely with your medics because it may be that getting them out in two minutes isn't the best thing, but it may be that taking half an hour may not be the best thing either," he said.
Once a plan is made between the firefighters and the paramedics, they need to approach a scene to make sure the vehicle is safe and not about to catch fire.
Mr Pilkington said firefighters needed to stabilise the vehicle to allow paramedics to get their hands on the casualty as soon as possible to start treating them so that the firefighters could start the disentanglement process.
"We might take the roof out of a car, we might take the side out of a car, depending on how it presents.
"Once we have disentangled and moved the car from around the person, we then go through the extrication phase.
"That is where we bring them out on a spine board or depending on the damage of the vehicle, sometimes you have to manipulate the casualty to a degree around the obstacles that are present.
In order to free a casualty from the wreckage of a car, a firefighter uses a special tool known as the Jaws of Life.
"We use ginormous metal shears, we use spreaders which work the opposite to cutters, they pull out and open up.
"We use ramps, sometimes if a vehicle has had a really hard side impact, say a side vehicle into a telegraph pole, we need to reshape the vehicle so we've actually got to put a big hydraulic ram in there and then push the vehicle back into its shape in order to be able to get the person out," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
