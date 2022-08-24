Labor critises delay of government's winter energy loan scheme

Loan applications for the government's $50 million winter energy loan schemes are yet to open because the government has not chosen a delivery partner to administer the scheme.
The Energy Saver Loan Scheme was announced in June to offer no-interest loans to up to $10,000 for Tasmanians to buy energy efficient appliances, but it is likely winter will have passed before anyone can apply for a loan.
The scheme is part of the government's Winter Energy Assistance Package.
In Parliament on Wednesday, Labor leader Rebecca White asked why the scheme was not yet operating.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the government was still in the process of securing a vendor.
He said Tasmanians could pre-registered for the scheme and would be updated when the service became available.
Labor's energy spokesman Dean Winter said the government had not done enough work to find a vendor for the program.
"This is a betrayal of all Tasmanian families as they come under increasing cost of living pressures, particularly with power bills going up by 12 per cent," he said.
"The last thing they need is a Premier who announces support, but does not deliver on promises that are important to family budgets."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
