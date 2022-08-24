The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Government yet to pick partner for Energy Saver Loan Scheme

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated August 24 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor critises delay of government's winter energy loan scheme

Loan applications for the government's $50 million winter energy loan schemes are yet to open because the government has not chosen a delivery partner to administer the scheme.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.