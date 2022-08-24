Tenants' Union of Tasmania have said small changes to AirBnB regulation could have a large impact on housing availability and rental prices in Launceston.
Earlier this week, City of Launceston councillor Alan Harris put forward a notice of motion to investigate and review short-term rentals and their impact on the city's rental market.
Principal solicitor Benedict Bartl said the union wanted to show their support for this motion and highlight the impact these short-term rentals have on housing accessibility.
"There is a significant lack of affordable rental properties in the Launceston area," Mr Bartl said.
"We strongly support Cr Harris' motion because we know the impact AirBnB and short-term accommodation has on the rental market."
Mr Bartl said around 50 per cent of those properties used to be entire or whole properties available for long-term rentals.
According to Communities Tasmania the vacancy rate in Launceston is less than one per cent.
"What the research shows is that when a vacancy rate is one or less per cent then the rises in rents are in the double digits," Mr Bartl said.
As the City of Launceston has just 7867 dwellings in the private rental market, the difference between the rent rises associated with a 0.9 per cent vacancy rate and a more manageable two per cent vacancy rate - is just 79 dwellings.
There are currently 249 entire properties requiring a permit and being used as short-stay accommodation in the City of Launceston.
"We strongly support the City of Launceston investigating reforms to "slow, stop or even reverse the trend of existing long-term rental properties being migrated to short-term rental accommodation properties"," Mr Bartl said.
Mr Bartl said he hoped councillors would support this notice of motion and Launceston would launch an investigation.
In regards to a short-term rental policy for councils, Mr Bartl said the tenants' union would recommend two ideas. Firstly, to limit the number of short-term rentals allowed and, secondly, to change these properties from residential to commercial, which would increase rate costs and encourage property owners to keep houses as long-term rentals not short-term.
"Rather than charging AirBnBs owners the residential rate because the property is located in a residential area, Airbnb owners are treated as businesses and therefore their premises have to be taxed at the commercial rate," Mr Bartl said.
Hobart City Council recently passed a motion to cap entire properties from being used as short-term AirBnBs rentals, which has been passed onto the Tasmanian Planning Commission.
Mr Bartl said we need to have regulations in place to encourage owners to return their short-term accommodations to long-term renters.
"We're in a housing crisis," he said.
"It's really important that all levels of government are prioritising homes for Tasmanians."
While it was highlighted in council's notes on the notice of motion that short-term rentals only made up less than one per cent of all dwellings and five per cent of all rented dwellings, Mr Bartl said due to the low vacancy rate in Launceston, just a few properties would make an impact.
"It would have a significant impact on supply and therefore increased rental prices," he said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
