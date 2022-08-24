TasWater should cut its bills in half rather than notch annual profits in the tens of millions, a long-term critic says.
The water and sewerage authority owned by the state's councils has recorded a preliminary unaudited net profit of $62.2 million and an underlying net profit of $32.1 million for 2021-22.
Advertisement
That was despite its capital expenditure of $246.2 million running more than $16 million over budget.
TasWater residential bills average about $1200 per year, with 3.5 per cent increases this financial year and planned for the next four.
Veteran Ulverstone building consultant Jake Weeda described the profit versus billing levels equation as "evil".
"I'm quite aghast," he said.
"It's just not funny.
"How some of these people (in the community) can afford it ..."
He said a household might use $30 worth of water in a quarter and perhaps a further $30 per quarter would be fair for sewerage infrastructure, but most of the bill amounts were for fixed charges.
Mr Weeda was also critical of TasWater's approach to property developers.
"They know how to charge," he said.
"Everyone grumbles at them, TasWater being the fourth level of government."
TasWater's June quarterly report to councils listed "innovations" including a "water surety" campaign called Let's Love our Water, launched in May.
That was to start with a "pre-conditioning phase" on social media and in newspapers and outdoor displays to introduce a character called Bob Goldfish.
"From July 2022, Bob will start to talk about challenges that impact water surety, including a changing climate, more users, geography and water quality," it said.
"Through Bob Goldfish, we hope to change the behaviour of Tasmanians by taking them on a journey to understanding that water is a previous resource which we need to protect."
Advertisement
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.