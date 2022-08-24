Both South Launceston sides could lock in Greater Northern League grand final spots on Saturday.
South Burnie and minor premiers Queechy Penguins will be standing in their way in the men's and women's leagues respectively as both matches take place at St Leonards.
The men's match against the Hawks is first and despite beating them twice this year, South Burnie will be a test for the Suns.
Their opposition ended South Launceston's season last year, meaning the Suns will have a bit of motivation to repeat the 6-2 and 6-0 scores from earlier this season.
Competition-leading scorer Kurt Budgeon and recruit Callum Dubbeld were the threats in those two games, scoring three and four goals respectively.
South Launceston's women will be looking to test themselves against the best as they meet fellow Northern side Queechy Penguins.
The pair have split their match-ups throughout the year, meaning Saturday's clash could legitimately go either way.
They faced off two times in the first three weeks, the Penguins winning the first 6-1 before the Suns responded with a 3-2.
Meeting again in round 10, it was a 1-1 draw.
Queechy's men's side have the chance to cause a major upset and make sure the league has a new champion if they defeat Burnie Baptist in the elimination final.
They haven't been able to eclipse the boys in blue this season, drawing 3-3 before a 3-2 defeat, making the road-trip to McKenna Park a dangerous prospect.
The women's elimination final pits two sides with a storied competitive history against each other.
West Devonport and City Marians have been prominent features in the competition's biggest day, either facing off or battling others, making for a mouthwatering clash.
The Marians have been unable to get over the Dragons this season with a 2-2 draw and 3-2 and 2-1 losses.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
