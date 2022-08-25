Desperate burglar jumped off balcony

A 34-year-old man smashed through a glass pane door and jumped off a balcony three metres to the ground when police arrived at a home he was burgling, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Ty John Baker of Ravenswood was on a drug treatment order when he broke into the East Launceston home.
Police prosecutor Mike Bonde said Baker broke the glass in the front door and entered the house.
When homeowners arrived home they saw the broken glass and heard noise upstairs and called police.
Police went upstairs and at the second landing Baker ran out of a bedroom and smashed through a glass pane door to a second storey balcony where he jumped to the ground receiving injuries to his arm, leg and head.
Magistrate Sharon Cure cancelled Baker's drug treatment order with an attached nine month jail term saying that the community could not be held to ransom by the drug court.
She said the court had to be mindful of what the community would bear when it allowed offenders to remain in the community on drug treatment orders.
"I have no option but to cancel because of the reoffending, I am not going to make a home detention order," she said.
Ms Cure said Baker had been given many opportunities but had continued to reoffend.
"That aggravated burglary was very serious," she said.
"He entered a person's home and it is always a risk that they would come home or that they are there.
"People often don't recover, it impinges on their safety and their sense of having a right to be left alone."
She sentenced him to 20 weeks' jail for the aggravated burglary and backdated the drug treatment order of nine months to June 21, 2022.
