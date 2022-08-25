The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ty John Baker, 34, received a jail term because he continued to offend while on drug treatment order

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 25 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desperate burglar jumped off balcony

A 34-year-old man smashed through a glass pane door and jumped off a balcony three metres to the ground when police arrived at a home he was burgling, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.