If you have an old set of golf clubs collecting dust, here is your chance to do something with them.
Golf Australia's initiative the Great Golf Club Collection, which sees secondhand clubs re-gifted to new players, is hitting Launceston Golf Club on Sunday.
It started a fortnight ago at the Devonport Country Club, with Golf Australia's participation officer Damon Burley "blown" away with the response - collecting almost 600 clubs.
Those will make around 30 starter kits, setting an expectation for Sunday at Launceston.
"I turned up with my car a couple of Sundays ago, thinking I'd be able to put everything in the boot and it ended up being six or seven car loads full," Burley said.
"The stories that people were able to tell about their clubs when they turned up, I found that the most satisfying part of the day.
"Every set of golf clubs have got a bit of a story to them and they were talking about how they belonged to their dad or their grandfather and for whatever reason someone couldn't play anymore and they just wanted to give them to someone else that will be able to take up the game that they love as well.
"Rather than sitting around collecting dust in someone's shed, to be able to put them in the hands of someone that might not have the financial resources to get into golf themselves, to have that starting point where they can have a set of clubs themselves to learn to play with makes it easier to get into the game."
Collection will be from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, with Burley calling on experienced golfers to search their sheds, garages and cupboards.
The initiative will also hit Hobart in the next fortnight, reaching its final Tasmanian destination at New Town Bay Golf Club on Sunday, September 11.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
