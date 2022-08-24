In honour of Father's Day, and those who have lost theirs, City of Launceston are holding a Father's Day Memorial on Friday, September 2.
The service will be held at Carr Villa Memorial Park and all Northern Tasmanians are welcome to attend.
Mayor Albert van Zetten said the inaugural event came together in an effort to help the community who are going through a difficult time.
Cr van Zetten said losing a parent can be an enormously difficult and challenging experience for people."
"I know this from personal experience. My father had a very big influence on my life, he taught me so many things and was a constant support for me," he said.
"We wanted to offer this Memorial Service as a way for people who have experienced the loss of a father to have somewhere to come in the lead-up to Father's Day and to be with others who have been through a similar experience."
The service, which will run from 10am, will allow people to reflect on their dads, father-figures and mentors. Due to a limit of 80 in the chapel, attendees must register via 6323 3600.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
