Tasmanian hockey fans will be met with international action in February and March next year.
The Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos will converge on the Tasmanian Hockey Centre in Hobart for the Fédération Internationale de Hockey Pro League, which they did not compete in last season.
Both sides will face Argentina on February 28 and March 3, with the Kookaburras taking on Spain on March 1 and 4 and the Hockeyroos facing USA.
They will be the first international matches in Hobart since 2019 and could see up to three Tasmanians in the side, with Eddie Ockenden, Josh Beltz and Jack Welch all representing the Kookaburras this year.
This is a prospect that thrills Hockey Tasmania's chief executive Damian Smith.
"Hockey is one of the few sports in Tasmania that can regularly attract elite international sporting events to the state and we relish the opportunity to host Pro League here again - an event which will generate $10-15 million in economic benefit to the state," he said.
"Hockey Tasmania has current and ongoing infrastructure challenges which do put at risk our viability as a host for these types of events, but our strategy will remain to attract this type of content to Tasmania.
"We know we'll get massive local and national support for these matches, especially with Eddie leading out the Kookaburras with Josh and Jack and with three Tassie Tigers women in the USA squad.
"We can't wait for the opportunity to welcome international visitors to our state from Argentina, Spain and the United States too. We'll have a week of world-class hockey, but no doubt those visitors will spend a lot longer in Tasmania to enjoy everything the state has to offer."
Ockenden and Josh Beltz played at the Commonwealth Games, while Hayden Beltz, Sam McCulloch and Gobindraj Gill are all in the Australia A squad for upcoming matches.
Welch withdrew from the squad, having battled injury of late.
The FIH Pro League was introduced in 2019 and is a global tournament featuring the world's best men's and women's hockey nations.
The Kookaburras won the inaugural edition and the Hockeyroos finished runners-up before the last two seasons were disrupted by COVID.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
