Gallery: Old Scotch defeats Bridgenorth in nail-biter

Old Scotch will face the loser of this weekend's Launceston versus Old Launcestonians second semi-final after they won a 6.3 (39) to 5.7 (37) nail-biter against Bridgenorth.
The NTFAW premier knockout semi-final ended in heartbreak for the Parrots who were up by 14 points at quarter-time on Saturday.
The strong breeze to the NTCA Ground scoreboard end was a factor in the match and Old Scotch banged on 4.1 goals in the second term to lead by four points at half-time.
Bridgenorth wrestled back the momentum in the third term, scoring two goals to one.
They led by one goal at the final change.
The Thistles added 1.2 in the fourth-quarter and kept the Parrots scoreless to secure the victory.
Jemma Blair was outstanding and kicked one goal.
The Examiner's photographer Paul Scambler captured these shots on Saturday.
