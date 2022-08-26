Scottsdale are thrilled to have reappointed playing-coach Ethan Petterwood for next year's NTFA premier season.
He became the Magpies' mentor in 2019 and led them to an elimination final this year.
Scottsdale finished fifth and were defeated by South Launceston 10.11 (71) to 6.7 (43) last weekend at Youngtown Oval.
President Cameron Moore said the Magpies had been pleased with the team's progress under Petterwood's leadership.
"Ethan's a local boy. We went to Melbourne back in late 2019 to convince him to come home and 2020 ended up being the (COVID year) Shield and that was meant to be his first year as coach.
"And at the 11th hour, obviously the season got pulled away from us.
"We are very much focused on getting as local content as we can get at Scottsdale.
"Ethan played VFL for Werribee so he was a good fit.
"He's a school teacher and has a permanent job here at the high school now so he lives in the North-East.
"We feel pretty lucky and special to be able to have someone of Ethan's footballing ability in the district and it just made sense to renew his contract for 2023 and beyond."
Moore explained the length of the deal.
"At this stage it's one more year with an option of a second after that," he said.
"He's just completed his third year of coaching at the club so it just felt right after making finals.
"We had belief we were good enough to play finals and get there. It was just a matter of getting the on-field performances to click basically which happened in the last couple of weeks of the season."
The president said making finals was a good milestone for the club.
They hadn't played finals since 2018 when they made the preliminary final.
"We've been thereabouts for a while but just haven't been able to quite go to the next step," Moore said.
"Ethan is by far our best midfielder. So we obviously wanted to retain his services. It just made sense to reappoint him from the club's point of view."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
