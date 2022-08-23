Agfest may be all about the land, but that hasn't stopped boat safety experts from taking the opportunity to highlight the dangers of Northern Tasmania's waters - especially during winter.
Ian Ross, senior recreation boating project officer at Marine and Safety Tasmania, said he wanted to remind Tasmanian boat users that buoyancy can save lives.
"We're trying to get people to think about their boat - is it going to float if something goes wrong? Will it turn upside down or will it float level so that people are able to keep out of the water?" he said.
Wearing a life jacket was important, but so was making sure your boat contains adequate buoyancy to float and support your weight if it turns over in the water, he said.
Around 70 people have died in Tasmanian waters in boating incidents since 2000, according to figures provided by Marine Safety Tasmania.
The figures also showed that the deaths occurring in Winter and Autumn were greater than those in Summer, despite surveys indicating boat use in the cold months is only at about a third of the rate of use in Summer.
Mr Ross said the reason for that is that cold temperatures were responsible for most deaths - meaning that staying out of the water is critical to survival.
"Ending up in the water is the absolute worst place you want to be. Over 50 per cent of our boating accidents occur in water temperatures of 15 degrees and under, and whether or not you can keep out of the water makes a huge difference to whether you are going to survive or not," he said.
You can lose body heat 25 times faster in water compared to an equivalent air temperature, he said.
Most manufacturers now fit boats with foam filling to help with buoyancy if it is capsized, but Mr Ross said the Tasmanian fleet included many older boats without any such safety features.
"We've got a lot of boats now, especially the old fibre glass boats that were built in the '70s, and virtually the only buoyancy they have are air pockets, so if they are breached, you've got no buoyancy."
By contrast, many modern boats contain polyethylene foam that will float regardless of whether the space is breached, he said.
Mr Ross said boaters also needed to remember basic safety tips, including making sure you tell someone where you are going and when you are coming back.
He also pointed to Deckee - a phone app that gives users weather information and alerts, automatically shares the user's location, and has other safety features.
He said in Northern Tasmania, the Trevallyn dam was a major area where boaters and paddlers encountered trouble, as well as Tamar and the Northern beaches from Bridport to Greens Beach.
