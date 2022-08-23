The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Explainer

Marine safety experts have used Agfest to highlight the dangers of Tasmania's freezing winter waters when boating.

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 23 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAST senior recreational boating project officer, Ian Ross. Picture: Phil Biggs

Agfest may be all about the land, but that hasn't stopped boat safety experts from taking the opportunity to highlight the dangers of Northern Tasmania's waters - especially during winter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.