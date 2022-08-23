The Examiner
Comment

Editorial | August 24 2022

By Editorial
Updated August 24 2022 - 5:21am, first published August 23 2022 - 9:44am
AGFEST RETURNS: Traffic at Agfest set up. Tuesday August 23 2022 Picture: Phillip Biggs

Agfest organisers are confident of a return to the good old field days this week after two years of disruptions.

