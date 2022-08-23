Agfest organisers are confident of a return to the good old field days this week after two years of disruptions.
More than 50,000 people are expected to come through the gates at Tassie's biggest rural event.
That total is still someway off 2018's record of more than 68,000 people but it is a big step in the right direction.
Last year's event was capped to less than 10,000 people due to COVID restrictions, and the 2020 event was held in the cloud (the online version, not the rain carrying variety that strikes fear in the heart of organisers).
Even this year's event was delayed from its traditional spot in May to wait for restrictions on crowds to be lifted.
Organisers would rightfully fear the August rains but...whisper it quietly...the weather forecast is looking un-Tasmanian.
A successful event will be a positive signal to Tasmanians that some kind of normality is returning to our lives.
Yet the cloud of COVID remains in ways that we didn't expect back in 2020.
New analysis has shown that a lack of affordable housing is causing havoc with the job market in the North East.
Since March 2020, job vacancies have more than doubled as rents rose by 21 per cent.
This is costing Launceston's economy almost $4 million a week and some businesses have shut their doors due to a lack of staff.
The lack of housing has also led to an increase in homelessness across the state.
There are a variety of factors that have led to this point and COVID has brought them crashing together.
A lack of social housing, the rise of AirBnB, greater interest from mainland residents and the sudden upturn in interest rates are a few of the causes.
This situation requires a combination of solutions so we can provide housing for those that need it.
It also requires us to work together and find ways to negotiate through our differences.
When communities come together and pull together they can achieve great things.
Agfest is one of many events that are a clear reminder of the power of our communities.
