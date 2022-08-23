Devonport City Council's vision for amalgamation is one step closer, despite the mayor of an affected, neighbouring area expressing frustration over a lack of consultation over the plans.
At Monday's meeting, councillors unanimously endorsed phase two of the amalgamation plans.
"In our phase two submission, we suggest a number of criteria to establish new local government boundaries," Devonport Mayor Annette Rockliff said.
"These criteria would align rural and remote areas with larger population centres ensuring a sustainable rate base, autonomy in planning and strategic direction, and create organisations big enough to attract and retain capable workforces.
"Importantly our submission also outlines ideas to ensure local representation and community voice of smaller communities is not compromised."
The "Mersey Region Council" proposal entails amalgamating Devonport, Latrobe, Kentish and the eastern part of Central Coast into one local government area.
"A Mersey Region council would better serve our region with autonomy to influence and decide what is best for our patch with robust systems and structures to ensure all voices are heard," Cr Rockliff said.
"As the population increases, the urbanised and developed areas of the Mersey region are drawing closer, with limited undeveloped and unoccupied land remaining between coastal townships."
"This proximity, along with similarities in demographics, social interests, employment, and educational choices has resulted in the existing municipal boundaries having little relevance to many residents."
While not against the idea of amalgamation, Latrobe Mayor Peter Freshney was disappointed with how the proposal had progressed so far.
"I support people sitting around and discussing these things before they are raised publicly and working as a sector to understand the opportunities and the issues around a proposal such as Devonport's.
"We have not been approached about the issue."
Cr Freshney used the example of the process involved in merging the workforce of the Kentish and Latrobe councils to illustrate his point.
"The key to that was not only trust but also communication.
"You enter into these discussions about these things, and you work with the people in the other adjoining local government areas before you go to the press and before you go out to the public.
"You discuss these opportunities and issues in an appropriate manner, setting and timeframe, none of which is happening with Devonport's latest suggestion.
"There's a way to go about things, and this is not it."
Local Government Minister Nic Street said the amalgamation process was still ongoing as part of its Future of Local Government Review.
"I am aware that Devonport City Council has supported the idea of amalgamation in the Mersey region in its position paper submitted to the review.
"As Minister I have made it clear to the Board that they need to work collaboratively and collectively with the whole local government sector and the communities they serve to develop an agreed suite of reforms that will deliver genuine, positive outcomes."
