Woman evading police 'could have killed someone'

A 27-year-old woman overtook on double white lines on a blind corner while trying to evade police, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Stephanie Anne Lade, pleaded guilty to evading police in aggravated circumstances, she had a bail condition not to drive, and to reckless driving and large array of other offences.
"What a frightening experience that must have been for others and you," Magistrate Sharon Cure said in sentencing.
Police prosecutor Brad Collins said police saw a white Audi they recognized as having had its number plates seized and being unregistered as it turned from Bridport Road into East Tamar Highway at Bell Bay.
"Police followed the vehicle along the straight and it accelerated heavily," Mr Collins said.
"It reckless overtook multiple vehicles on a right hand bend where there was a solid white line.
"It the recklessly overtook another vehicle on double white lines on a blind corner.
"There was armco railing on the side of the road so if there had been an oncoming vehicle there would have been a head-on.
When the car stopped at Victoria street in George Town the driver got out and began to run.
"Police chased her on foot and arrested the defendant."
The court also heard that Lade was nominated as a suspect when her father's property in St Leonards was burgled resulting in the loss of a large number of tools, firearms and building material in October 2020.
"The owner identified his daughter as a possible suspect," Mr Collins said.
On October 23 Lade went to Cash Converters and sold tools for $400 and representing herself as the owner of the tools.
She pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary and ordered to appear in the Supreme Court on October 17.
In March 2021 Northern Drug Investigation Services raided the Youngtown premises where Lade was living and found in her bedroom twenty six .22 bullets, ziplock bag of ice and three glass pipes.
In August 2021 police searched her in Cimitiere Street and found in her pocket an expandable metal baton.
She also pleaded guilty to counts of failing to appear.
Defence counsel Grant Tucker said Lade had wrestled with drug abuse over the past two years.
He said she had no relationship with her family because of her drug use.
"That is one of a number of regrets which include being homeless at times and arrested," he said.
"But she has got herself clean and that is a pretty remarkable effort."
Mr Tucker said she conceded she made a poor decision to evade police.
"She was subject to bail condition that she not drive, the car was unregistered and she simply panicked," he said.
Magistrate Cure said Lade faced a significant fine of about $4000 and driving disqualification.
"It was a really serious evade on double white lines, she could have killed someone," she said.
Ms Cure said that she wanted to prevent Lade from relapsing and ordered a pre- sentence report with a view to imposing a community corrections order.
She will be sentenced on September 29 at 2.15pm.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
