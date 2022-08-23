Black paint might prove crucial to protecting endangered birds at a proposed North-West wind farm.
Public feedback about the potential wind farm at Hampshire, south of Burnie, in an area known to provide habitat for the Tasmanian wedge-tailed eagle, is being sought.
The proponent is likely to have one blade on each turbine painted black to improve visibility for birds.
Renewable energy company Epuron has submitted documentation about its Hellyer Wind Farm project on privately owned plantation land to the federal Environment Department, which has made it available for public scrutiny.
The department or Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek will decide if the project needs to be assessed under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.
Epuron believes the project will be a controlled action and need to be assessed under the act.
The company said nest searches in the proposed project area found two wedge-tailed eagle nests that were in use and two separate adults were seen during the surveys.
"The surveys conclude the area is likely to support one to three pairs (territories) of wedge-tailed eagles," it said.
"The known nest sites will be protected by a 1 kilometre buffer and the wind farm layout will be designed to avoid clearance of potential nesting habitat, hence impacts to the species through direct habitat clearance are not expected.
"However, the project poses potential for direct impact to wedge-tailed eagles through collision with wind turbines and power lines.
"Mitigation measures to reduce avifauna collision risk will be informed by site survey and discussions with relevant regulators and are likely to include avoidance of nests and high utilisation parts of the site where possible, painting one blade of the turbines black to improve visibility to avifauna, the use of eagle collision curtailment systems on wind turbines and carcass management to reduce eagle scavenging near turbine locations."
Epuron said the project area would involve up to 48 turbines.
The project area would cover about 7000 hectares, but the project footprint would be about 465 hectares, leaving the rest undisturbed and available for forestry.
Epuron said the site had a good wind resource, including wind speeds on the ridges.
It said there were no residential properties in the project area and no known dwellings within 1 kilometre of the site area boundary.
The company said the project - about 14 kilometres north-east of Waratah - would complement the existing forestry operations.
Epuron is also investigating another wind farm site nearby, at Guildford.
That was declared to be a controlled action under the EPBC Act in 2020.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
