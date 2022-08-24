Launceston Tornadoes will need to turn the tables if they want to progress to a NBL1 South preliminary final this weekend.
The Sarah Veale-coached side plays Nunawading Spectres in a semi-final at 6.30pm on Saturday at Nunawading Basketball Centre.
It comes after they defeated Geelong Supercats 77-65 in an elimination final.
The Tornadoes lost to the Spectres by 14 points when they met in June.
Launceston's Marianna Tolo didn't play that game so her addition will bolster the Torns.
"They're going be without Alice Kunek who's gone overseas," Veale said.
"That certainly helps us because she's their most dominant player and we were really tired in that (June) game.
"That's not an excuse but it's what happened. It was one of those half-day recoveries into the second game on a road trip.
"We were without some players as well.
"Tolo in the group makes a massive difference. She's such a big presence under the rim, she's a great rim protector and can score.
"She's a great communicator and she sits at the back and just directs from there. So certainly that's going to be hard for them to match up against us."
Last weekend, Tolo, captain Keely Froling and Kelsey Griffin hit the court for the first time together this season.
Veale was happy to score the win but knows there's room for improvement.
"It certainly wasn't perfect for us and was never going to be because Tolo was in and Frols was playing in a different position," she said.
"It was a bit disruptive but a good disruptive. We got through it and got better each quarter as the game went along. It was good preparation for this weekend."
Veale said gelling ultimately just took time.
"They're new systems for Tolo and though she picks them up really quickly, it just takes time to understand where people are going to be and read what they're going to do next," she said.
"So I think it's just about more time on court and games in legs."
While it took a while for the big three to gel, they showed glimpses of brilliance.
"It was unbelievable in patches, you can tell they're very good and super experienced and they've played together before," Veale said.
"They've got a lot of chemistry.
"You could just see that on the court and it was awesome. And the way they brought the other players into it and the young girls was fantastic."
The Tornadoes had four players reach double digits against the Supercats on Saturday.
It was unique given they have typically relied on two or three players to score big.
"It's critical our guards score well from the outside and obviously we've got the big three and a big presence inside," Veale said.
"We knew they were going to double and triple team Tolo in the post or Kelsey when she gets in there."
The Torns mentor praised guards Mariah Payne and Charli Kay.
"We went in there knowing that they had to contribute and they both did," Veale said.
"Charli was outstanding again defensively.
"She's always got the hardest job on their best guard. Payney shot really well. We just have to bring it again this weekend."
The semi-final winner plays Ringwood on Sunday in a preliminary final.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
