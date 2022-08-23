The Examiner
Man to appear in court for importing $1 million worth of methylamphetamine

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated August 23 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:01am
Man charged with importing $1 million worth of drugs

A joint operation between Tasmania Police and the Australian Federal Police has resulted in a 26-year-old man from the Gold Coast being charged with importing $1 million worth of drugs.

