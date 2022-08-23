A $1.7 million development in the state's north was officially unveiled yesterday.
In December of 2016, a town square masterplan for one of Tasmania's finest heritage villages - Ross - was prepared by JMG Engineers and Planners and accepted by the Northern Midlands council.
Prior to the development of concept plans, several focus groups were held to ascertain the community's priorities and desires for the site.
The general consensus afterward was that the Ross Village Green should consist of a simple, low-maintenance, design that could provide a high quality, public open space.
The draft masterplan was then exhibited by the council in October 2016, and community members had the opportunity to review the draft document, provide comment, and fill out survey - of which 43 were completed.
Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles said the development of a centrally located public open space would enhance the amenity of the town centre.
"It provides for community and visitor interaction, while acknowledging the existing local Georgian character and the heritage value of the town.," she said.
"The Village Green incorporates a nature-based play and a smooth access path, and is an all-access, multigenerational facility, which also has a multi-use shelter and rotunda that can be used for music performances and other public events, increasing opportunities for visitation and economic prosperity for the Ross community."
Cr Knowles said the development would not have been possible without a $385,000 contribution from the Australia Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, and thanked Federal Labor member for Lyons Brian Mitchell for attending.
Mr Mitchell said the Village Green was a "wonderful new addition for Ross".
"I'm delighted to be here on behalf of the Albanese Labor government for the unveiling of a project we put some funding towards that certainly wasn't the lion's share, but was still a significant contribution, and we're very pleased to have been able to do so," he said.
"There have always been lots of good reasons to visit Ross, and this is just another one, so well done to the council and to everyone else who worked on this project."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
