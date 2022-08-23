Councillors, politicians, and members of the public were all present at the official opening of the Longford Sports Centre on Tuesday.
The facility was originally built and opened in 1984, however, after Northern Midlands council identified that the infrastructure was nearing the end of its life, the development of a high-quality, fit-for-purpose community centre that could cater for the current and future demands of participants became a priority.
Advertisement
The $1.92 million project incorporated the construction of a new gym with a mezzanine floor, toilet and shower facilities, an aerobics area, meeting rooms, a childcare area, and staff amenities.
The works also included the renovation of the facility's reception and office area, entrance, squash courts, and storage area.
Northern Midlands Mayor Mary Knowles said the new facility would support the social and economic health of the community.
"Active recreation provides opportunities for social interaction and spaces for communities to connect," she said.
"Being physically active provides a range of health benefits, which improve the quality and length of our lives and reduces our risk of disease."
Cr Knowles also thanked Federal Labor member for Lyons Brian Mitchell for the Australian Government's $595,936 contribution through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
Mr Mitchell said he had been aware of the project since he was first elected six years ago, and said it was fantastic to see the plans come to fruition.
"This is what federal government like to sponsor and fund - community infrastructure that makes a difference and changes people's lives for the better,' he said.
Annette Coker-Williams appeared at the opening on behalf of her daughter Leah who was sick. Leah is the Owner of Health Revival Longford, who currently occupy the facility.
Ms Coker-Williams said her daughter initially tendered to use the sports centre in 2013, when her business had 32 members.
READ MORE: Death crash rider pleads not guilty
"She built it up from there to about 600 active participants," she said.
"We get a lot of compliments from all of our members who absolutely love how new the facility is and how good it looks."
Ms Coker-Williams also said the increased size of the facility would allow for the business to keep up with the growth in members, while simultaneously allowing for more classes to be offered on the timetable, in turn resulting in more jobs.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.