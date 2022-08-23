The Examiner
Dale Bennett named new principal of Launceston Grammar School

August 23 2022 - 5:30pm
Dale Bennett . Picture: Supplied

Dale Bennett has been appointed the new principal of Launceston Grammar School from 2023 and will take up the new role in the first term of next year.

