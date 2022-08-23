Dale Bennett has been appointed the new principal of Launceston Grammar School from 2023 and will take up the new role in the first term of next year.
Launceston Grammar Board Chair Nigel Bailey said he was extremely pleased with the appointment of Mr Bennett.
"Dale has taught and led schools in three States and internationally in New Zealand," Mr Bailey said.
"For the past 11 years, he has been Deputy-Principal and Head of the Torrens Park Campus at Scotch College in Adelaide. For the previous four years, he was the Director of Teaching and Learning at Whanganui Collegiate School in New Zealand.
Mr Bailey said Mr Bennett will be heavily involved in major decisions and attend key events at Launceston Grammar until First Term next year.
"Nick Foster and the Executive team will continue to lead the school until that time," he said.
Born in NSW and married with two children, Mr Bennett has an extensive resume which dates back to 1989.
In December 2021, Launceston Church Grammar School headmaster Richard Ford announced his resignation and imminent departure from the school.
During his tenure Mr Ford oversaw a significant turnover of staff and there were anecdotal reports of poor staff morale. Independent Education Union members passed three no-confidence motions in Mr Ford and demanded a survey to gauge staff morale.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
